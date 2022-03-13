Letter: Russia wants a neutral Ukraine

I am offended by the hypocrisy of government, media and intelligentsia in referral to Russia’s “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. However, Putin’s crime, instigating a war of aggression against a nation that is a not a threat to the aggressor, is a crime committed by every USA president since Ronald Reagan. The countries invaded by the USA include Iran (1980), Nicaragua (1981), Grenada (1986), Libya (1986), Panama (1989), Iraq (1991), Sudan (1998), Yugoslavia (1999), Afghanistan (2001), Iraq again! (2003), Libya again! (2011), Syria (2011).

Putin may have made a strategic error in his invasion of Ukraine, just as the many USA invasions may have been strategic blunders. However, these “mistakes” caused incalculable suffering to people in the assaulted countries.

Calling Putin a ruthless dictator, warmonger, monomaniac intent on world domination, etc. might make us feel better, but it doesn’t lead to a solution to the conflict. What might help is an understanding that all nations, even Russia, have interests in security and prosperity. The decision to invade Ukraine was based on these aspirations.

The USA could help end the conflict by assisting Russia in achieving its legitimate goals. What Russia wants is a permanently neutral Ukraine — like Switzerland and Austria, a promise not to invite Ukraine into NATO, backing off offensive weapons from Russia’s border, and assured civil rights of Ukraine’s ethnic Russian minority (40%). Of course, these initiatives would have been a lot more useful before the invasion.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis

