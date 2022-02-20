Letter: Russia has amassed weapons and troops

Vladimir Putin, the president of the autocratic kleptocracy in Russia, has everyone on edge about his ambitions in Ukraine, a sovereign country that gained independence in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed.

Under Putin, a former officer of the Soviet Union’s KGB, Russia annexed Crimea, formerly part of Ukraine, in 2014, and there have been tensions between the two countries since then. The current conflict represents Putin’s desire to reconstitute the Soviet Union, whose collapse represented, according to Putin, a catastrophe and great tragedy for Russians.

Putin demands assurances that Ukraine will not be permitted to join NATO, a condition disagreeable to President Biden, who insists that Ukraine should make such decisions. Russia has amassed formidable weapons and troops at the border with Ukraine, and the US and our allies have responded with threats of dire sanctions should Russia invade. The U.S. and Europe have nothing to gain from a war with Russia, and Russia has a lot to lose.

Putin should forgo his imperialistic ambitions and stop poisoning and assassinating his perceived enemies, including political rivals and journalists. He should also stop Russia’s relentless cyberattacks on many countries, including the U.S. Putin should choose peace and concentrate on improving the lives and prosperity of Russian citizens.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0