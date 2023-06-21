The nursing shortage is the latest thing that is being advertised as critical in our society these days.

But the solution to the shortage is to get more nurses qualified instead of having staffing committees to see how many patients and how long each nurse can work.

The solution is getting more nurses qualified to work, especially since the aging population is not going to decrease the amount of nurses over the next few years, but as the younger population grows, the need will increase.

Let’s review our history from the baby boomer days. As the baby boomers raised families, the need for teachers skyrocketed. So what was the solution? Increase the number of available student positions in training programs.

As a high school senior, I recall many of my lower-income friends were happy to take a full-ride scholarship for the promise of becoming a teacher.

And that’s how the situation was solved. Some of them worked only five years as teachers before moving to another occupation, but that five years gave the system five more years of training other teachers.

Many of my friends who had never considered being teachers found it very rewarding and retired only within the last 10 years, having worked their whole careers in a field that was in high demand.

And right now, nursing is in high demand. For many years, I have heard of young people who wanted to go into nursing who were never offered a space.

Norma Rice

Albany