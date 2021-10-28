Letter: Restrooms would be a good investment

Summarizing the Oct. 18 Corvallis City Council meeting, Jim Day noted that Councilor Ellis’ checking of restrooms is paying off.
While this was in the context of reporting on houselessness and may seem like a small thing, social scientists have shown that improving the quality of the living environment improves the mental and physical health of residents. Further, as a user taking my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to restrooms in Corvallis, cleanliness is appreciated. So too, when on a long bike ride, a senior is happy to find a clean restroom.
Thank you to Councilor Ellis and the Parks and Recreation Department. A few more city- and school district-provided restrooms and trash bins would be a good investment in a cleanlier, healthier and more livable city.
Court Smith
Corvallis