I’m a bartender at Squirrel’s Tavern, and I represent 18 restaurants that have signed a letter to the Corvallis City Council asking to make changes to the outdoor seating program that was recently passed.

The letter asks the council to allow restaurants to have tents and heaters, and not require Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible outdoor seating if they already have accessible seating outside.

The program only allows restaurants to have single-table umbrellas that must be taken in every night. This forces the outdoor seating area to depend on the weather. Just a little rain makes the outdoor area useless. The council should go back to the policy it had in the original program, which allowed restaurants to use fire-retardant tents that the fire marshal approves.

The new program outright bans heaters. In the original program, propane umbrella heaters and electric heaters with specific safety precautions were allowed, so long as the fire marshal approved them.

The council should use the original policy and allow restaurants to use these already-approved heaters on which they spent hundreds of dollars two years ago.

Lastly, the program requires restaurants to build an accessibility ramp and use ADA-compliant tables in the new seating. If a restaurant already has adequate ADA-accessible outdoor seating, it shouldn’t have to spend money to build more.

Many restaurants are suffering right now, and none of them have gone back to pre-pandemic revenues. With some changes, the program will boost jobs, tourism and economic development in Corvallis.

Steven Richmond

Corvallis