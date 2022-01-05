Letter: Responsible use? Sure, why not?

While I agree with Theo Dreher (“Time to phase out gas leaf blowers,” Dec. 28) about the obnoxiousness of noise gas-powered leaf blowers create, I do believe his arguments for solitude will not hold up for a ban.

The tool is too important to the efficiency of lawn maintenance professionals, as no rake can keep up.

The issue we all should have with leaf blowers is that (some) operators use this tool irresponsibly. Too often yard debris is pushed into streets and not collected to be properly disposed. This debris:

Is a theft of service to the land owner and to taxpayers who pay for city sweeps. In your contract, clarify that your yard waste needs to be collected and hauled away or recycled (you’re paying for this service, so see that you’re getting your money’s worth!).

Is an obnoxiously rude gesture to neighbors who now get to deal with your yard debris being blown into a common public right-of-way and eventually into their yards by prevailing winds.

Becomes a traffic hazard to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

Please review Corvallis Ordinance Section 5.03.110.010 — Offensive Littering, which states “No person shall create objectionable stench or degrade the beauty or appearance of property or detract from the natural cleanliness or safety of property by intentionally: Discarding or depositing any rubbish, trash, garbage, debris or other refuse upon the land of another without permission of the owner, or upon any public way or in or upon any public transportation facility.”

A ban? Probably not. Responsible use? Sure, why not?

Joel Rea

Corvallis

