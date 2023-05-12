A person dies from an overdose, and that can be a tragic accident or a deliberate act called suicide.

In both cases, the only person to die is the individual. When someone takes up a gun and kills any number of people, that is a deliberate act and one that affects the victims and society at large.

The argument that gun violence is exacerbated by the level of news coverage is to suggest that the multiple mass shootings in this country are simply the result of copycats replicating what someone has done.

According to resent research, active shooter drills in schools are having deleterious effects on the emotional well-being of young children. There is also a growing body of data that suggests that our entire society has become more fearful of gun violence in their communities.

As for mental health issues as contributors to gun violence, the most common mental health issues of the mass shooters who have been evaluated are fear and anger.

The fear is of losing control over their lives as a result of cultural changes they find unacceptable. The response is to angrily lash out at the people and communities these individuals believe to be the cause of their fear.

And these feelings of anger and fear are fostered and nurtured by those who believe they have an unalienable, God-given right to be armed to defend themselves against their imaged enemies.

There are treatment programs for drug users. There are no programs to prevent mass murder.

Robert B. Harris

Albany