This letter is in response to Mr. Jerry Boyd’s letter “Would like to see response to ads” on March 26.

His assertion that the “only purpose is to kill human beings” is, in my opinion, naïve. There are millions of us gun owners who love to shoot these guns at targets either at a range or in the woods.

There are hundreds of competitions around the country every year where thousands of men, women and youth enjoy shooting. The activity is fun and competitive, and can be enjoyable for the entire family.

It was Mr. Boyd’s statement in the fourth paragraph that really struck a nerve. To claim that users of this type of gun are “either ignorant or wannabe hateful killers” was offensive, and he should apologize for that comment. I, sir, am neither ignorant nor a wannabe hateful killer!

Mass shootings are horrific, despicable crimes that are the worst of the worst and should be condemned by every human being!

I believe these shootings go much deeper into what is wrong with our society. If we spent as much time working to resolve the broken family unit and to seriously address the cause for such mental instability as we do on talking about guns, we might be able to stop these heinous crimes.

Thank you for your service, Mr. Boyd! You have my respect for your sacrifice, but please respect my choice to enjoy the sport of shooting.

Fred Parish

Albany