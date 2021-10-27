Letter: Residents already pay for police

Vote "no" on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office levy.

City residents of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home already pay for city police services. So why are we being asked to pay for county sheriff services? Do rural residents pay for city police?

About a year ago, my wife received a phone call from someone claiming to be from LCSO, stating that a $750 warrant had been issued but could be resolved over the phone. Since it sounded like a phone scam, we asked for time to get the money and call them back.

We then contacted LCSO. Their first question was “Where do you live?” We told them Albany, and they said we would need to call the Albany Police Department to resolve this issue.

This levy does not take effect until June. There will be at least two more elections in March and May for the county commissioners to address the county budget in a more fiscally responsible manner.

Johnny Scot Van Ras

Albany

