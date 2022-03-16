Letter: Report fails to account for lag

The March 11 report on a spike in COVID-19 deaths fails to account for a long lag in reporting of deaths by the Oregon Health Authority.

Of the 54 new deaths added by OHA on March 10, 48 occurred in January or early February, at or just after the peak of the omicron surge. OHA reports deaths when death certificates are finalized. There is a normal lag in this reporting, perhaps exacerbated at present by a surge-related lag.

This is not to minimize the tragedy of every COVID-19 death, but we should not be spooked by this spike as if it were current.

By the way, as reported by the Washington Post, Oregon has the second-lowest state total of coronavirus infections during the entire pandemic to date, adjusted for population. Only Hawaii is lower. Good job by the state government and the careful people of Oregon!

Mark Nord

Albany

