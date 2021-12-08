Letter: Rep shouldn't speak on issue

It is with sadness that I read the criticism from Rep. Boshart Davis regarding the Clean Truck Rule.

We are literally at the tipping point of saving our planet. The fact that she personally benefits from the trucking industry’s being allowed to continue contributing to climate change should disqualify her from even speaking on this issue.

To quote Noam Chomsky, “I don’t know what word in the English language — I can’t find one — that applies to people who are willing to sacrifice the literal existence of organized human life so they can put a few more dollars into highly overstuffed pockets. The word ‘evil’ doesn’t begin to approach it.”

Jim Long

Albany

