Regarding Mike Wolf's opinion piece (“As I See It: Time to repeal the Second Amendment,” April 28):

Lest anyone insist the Second Amendment is sacred, remind them of Thomas Jefferson’s words:

“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind, as that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered … (shortened) …

"We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

Mike Steed

Corvallis