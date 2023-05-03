Currently, more than a third of Greater Albany Public Schools students — more than 3,000, in fact — do not identify as white.

Also, 4,381 students — nearly half of the student body — are female. Twenty-six students identify as nonbinary. More than 700 GAPS students are learning English as a second language. Well over a thousand have Individualized Education Plans.

When we talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, these are the students, the individuals, we’re talking about, and right now the only director on the GAPS board who is looking out for them is Michael Thomson. It is essential that he be reelected.

Over the past four years, Michael has been a voice for the underrepresented and an advocate for the underserved. For the sake of literally thousands of GAPS students, that voice needs to continue to be heard in the boardroom.

Reelect Michael Thomson for the GAPS Board.

Jennifer Ward

Albany