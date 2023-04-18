I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Stacie Wyss-Schoenborn, who is running for the position that she currently holds on the Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education.

As past president of LBCC, I have a deep understanding of and appreciation for the role of the LBCC Board, and, having worked alongside Stacie for several years as a member of the Central Willamette Credit Union Board, where she is CEO, I know her well and am confident that she will continue to be an excellent member of the LBCC Board, bringing valuable insights and experience to the role.

Having served on LBCC’s Foundation as treasurer and currently serving on the LBCC Board of Education, Stacie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Her background in education and leadership, coupled with her passion for community service, make her uniquely suited to serve in this role, tirelessly working to promote student success and help the college serve its role in our communities.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Stacie is a kind, compassionate and empathetic individual who truly cares about the well-being of others, and about our communities. She is a natural leader who is always willing to lend a helping hand and listen to the concerns of others.

With your support, Stacie will continue to be an outstanding member of the LBCC Board of Education, ensuring that the college continues to provide an excellent education for students from all walks of life.

Greg Hamann

Albany