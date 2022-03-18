Letter: Reelect Pat Malone for commissioner

We strongly support Pat Malone for Benton County Commissioner.

As former Corvallis City councilors, we both know that in order to get things done in public office, you have to work well with others. Pat seeks out other points of view, listens and works for consensus.

As the only current commissioner who lives outside Corvallis, he provides a critical voice for the needs of all county residents. Pat and his wife, Betty, are longtime local business owners, operating Sunrise Tree Farm in Kings Valley. We know Pat from the Linn-Benton Community College Budget Committee and have been very impressed with his sensible approach to managing our public funds, and commitment to local education and job training.

Pat Malone brings his deep local knowledge, respect for rural life and business, ability to deliver on promises, and record of accomplishment to his office. Please join us in reelecting Pat Malone for Benton County Commissioner.

Bill and Penny York

Corvallis

