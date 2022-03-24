Letter: Reelect Pat Malone as commissioner

Join me in reelecting my friend and colleague, Pat Malone, as a Benton County commissioner.

Pat has done great things for Benton County in his first term. His years of involvement in Benton County volunteerism — fire chief, environmentalist, budget specialist, to name but a few — brought in-depth understanding of our county’s many challenges to the board.

Pat’s years of experience, coupled with his demonstrated ability to collaborate with legislators and community members, enabled us to:

Reduce homelessness — Third Street Commons became operational.

Address behavioral health issues — mental health providers now accompany law enforcement.

Strengthen public health — ensured our county policies followed health experts’ guidance, resulting in low inflection rates and high vaccination rates. Our county reached out to everyone: farm workers, houseless and rural populations.

Focus on a sustainable environment for all — with his experience building his own solar house, Pat pushed the county’s efforts to install solar panels on Kalapuya, the fairgrounds and the health center.

Emphasize transportation alternatives — through Pat’s initiatives, funding was obtained to provide e-bikes for low-income people, and new buses expanded service to better connect Albany and Linn-Benton Community College to Corvallis and the Oregon State University campus.

Pat effectively collaborates with colleagues and other elected representatives because he listens to all sides of an issue and communicates with precision and diplomacy backed by facts. He is fair, honest and works hard to achieve results. Join me in voting to reelect Pat Malone as commissioner.

Annabelle Jaramillo

Philomath

