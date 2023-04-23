I’ll be voting against the Benton County Justice Center bond measure.

Why? The vision behind this program seems sound, but the proposed implementation has several issues.

First is the uncertainty surrounding the funding of a homeless crisis and navigation center. This issue is the top concern for the county, so if the state funding doesn’t come through, it should be the first priority to fund.

If the bond money is already committed to other projects, I’m worried it will be deferred. Addressing the homeless problem first should also ease demand on the criminal justice system.

The second issue is the funding of a new courthouse and district attorney’s office. While the county has already decided to fund this investment through other financing and not with this bond measure, it is a large fraction of the overall $195.8 million program. Plowing green fields to build is the least sustainable approach, although cheaper in the short term.

However, we will be left with two courthouses, since it’s highly unlikely the iconic courthouse that stands today will be torn down and converted into anything else. That property will remain on the taxpayer doles with ongoing need for maintenance and renovation. The county is being shortsighted with this plan.

The implementation plan should be better aligned with the priorities, breaking up the $110 million bond measure into smaller projects over multiple years, each with a vote. Additionally, I urge the county to seriously reconsider renovating the existing properties rather than using precious green space.

Lori Tully

Albany