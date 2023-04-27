While considering your vote on the upcoming Bond Measure 2-140, you should understand the environmental impact of your vote.

The new construction will produce over an estimated 11,400 metric tons of CO2 (MTCO2), based on an exhaustive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design building study in Europe. That comes from melting steel and glass, cement production, construction activity, etc. (i.e., “embodied CO2”).

That is 690% above the emissions goal the county commissioners established and signed a resolution three times to cap, the equivalent of putting 2,492 cars on the road for an entire year.

The long-term heating and cooling of the new facility will exceed that emission goal by an estimated 143%, the equivalent of 542 cars on the road for a year.

There are five solar projects installed on Benton County buildings. The combined total saves 120 MTCO2 from being generated. This benefit is negated 95-fold by the construction and 20-fold by long-term heating and cooling.

There are 3,215 feet of roads and more than 350 parking spaces planned, memorializing the long-term use of cars.

Over 29 acres of farm land was taken by eminent domain from an unwilling seller, and will be significantly built on or paved over.

The resolution the county commissioners signed states that they are “recognizing climate change as a serious global, national and local threat to human health …”

They are right in this statement. Don’t build on farmland.

Think globally, act locally.

Please vote “No” on Ballot Measure 2-140.

Phil Ermer, professional engineer

Corvallis