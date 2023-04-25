Miscellaneous observations …
1966 to 2023: Over 55 years of conservative culture crusade terminology (not listed in chronological order)
1966: Hippies, environmentalists, tree-huggers, socialists, communists, damn hippies, damn environmentalists, moonbeams, feminazis, snowflakes, weak, pathetic, whiners, dopey, nasty, corrupt, atheists, godless, heathens, Satanists, baby-killers, crooks, liars, cheaters, phonies, MS-13 lovers, low IQ, betas, skanks, Tumblrinas, easily triggered, safe spacers, sheeple, pedos, radical left, social justice warriors, limousine liberals, elitists, globalists, multiculturalists, open-border losers, dinos, COVID hoaxers, climate change hoaxers, the deep state.
2023: Woke. Apparently “woke” means knowing to not attack your own Capitol. The opposite of “woke” is “willful ignorance.”
Miscellaneous notes …
- When the rich and powerful say the biggest problems are “woke” and pronouns, this is propaganda and manipulation.
- The fact that there is a category called “working poor” means something is wrong.
- The most surprising thing about Trump isn’t what we learned about him, it’s what we learned about 40% of our country.
- Government should never be run like a business. A business is to create profits for the few; a government is to create opportunity for many.
Miscellaneous American statistics …
- 54% of adults read below a sixth-grade level.
- Around 70% of adults are overweight or obese.
- 12% of adults smoke.
- In 2018, 66% of adults over-consumed alcohol in the past year.
… Concluding: There are many reasons to question some people’s critical thinking and decision-making abilities.
Erwin Roberts
Corvallis