Letter: Read Constitution, look at its words

John M. Crisp's editorial on Jan. 6 (“Why do Republicans keep winning?”) missed a very important point.

Constitutional questions should not be decided according to the opinion of the majority of Americans. They shouldn’t even be decided according to past Supreme Court decisions (at least, not blindly). They should be decided according to what the Constitution actually says.

If we want to change what the Constitution says, then pass an amendment.

Similarly, June Forsyth Kenagy's Jan. 5 letter (“Get vaccinated or it’ll keep mutating”) contained a major error that I’m sure many people have already jumped on: The Constitution does not guarantee “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness;” that statement is found in the Declaration of Independence. That doesn’t negate her point (in her words, “No one’s liberty overrides another’s right to life”), since the Declaration is a statement of guiding principles.

This is one area where the U.S. Constitution has been under assault for quite a long time: Americans believe that the Constitution says what they’re told it says, and don’t bother looking at the actual document.

Please, my fellow citizens, read through the Constitution, and look carefully at its words. You’ll find things in there — and not in there — that you never realized.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

