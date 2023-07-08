After Trump descended the golden escalator, everything changed.

I was a political centrist, but the obvious existential threat posed by the great orange demagogue and his cult was simply a bridge too far. Additionally, from a visceral level, I was driven to resist.

In 2017 I discovered the digital frontlines of our culture war. Originally there were many QAnon, etc., groups on Facebook, etc., but after Jan. 6, 2021, the hardcore conservative groups immigrated to multiple new dark corners of the frightened, ignorant, angry web.

These new far-right echo chambers are festering cauldrons of “OMG!” and “Oh, xxxx!” Theirs is a seething, loathing, contemptuous, vile, repetitive, self-fueling, ignorant hatred of everything that is not like themselves.

Their endless unmoderated, unfiltered, uncensored posts are filled with toxic fear and anger regarding armament and recommendations, and sometimes even dates and places to meet, etc. Some are actively seeking armed revolt. Critical mass seems imminent.

Unfortunately, there are few of me. The digital front needs thousands of volunteers to confront them (it’s all free).

There is a feeding frenzy of hate occurring right now. Go to Truth Social or Gab, etc., and join any political groups whose names contain Donald, 2024, 45, 47, Trump, election, stolen, fraud, right, red, patriot, etc.

Some are humanity’s worst, so obviously don’t use your real name or primary email, etc.

Then push back against their hate and halfwit conspiracies. Reactions will be vile but shallow. You will be blocked. There will be bots.

Good luck. Good cause. Resist.

Grant Roberts

Corvallis