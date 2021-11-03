 Skip to main content
Letter: Raspberry was impressive, or not

Regarding your awarding Michael Thomson, board member for Greater Albany Public Schools, a raspberry on Oct. 24:

If it was intended as a subtle reference to elected officials who walk out of legislative sessions, I am quite impressed at your savvy address of failure in public office. If, on the other hand, if it was simply a shot at a man who had conscience enough to know when his continued presence lent credence to such illegitimate comparisons, then I believe you have taken aim at the wrong target.

Greg Hamann

Albany

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

