There seems to be an unusual number of railroad train derailments recently.

But there will always be too many derailments until the entire railroad system corrects its basic problem: namely, the railroad tracks are too close together. They don’t provide enough side-to-side stability.

Consider the geometry: The tracks are 4 feet, 8½ inches apart. The rain cars are 10½ feet wide. That’s more than twice the width of the tracks, for a moving vehicle that is basically unstable!

Automobiles are much more stable because their wheels are at the width of the vehicle. Changing the width of railroad tracks is simple. Moving the wheel carriages wider at each end of a rail car is feasible. All will pay off in the long run.

Trains are the most efficient system for moving material. We need them. One locomotive with its diesel engine can move a load that would require more than 300 trucks on our highways.

The history behind the 4 feet, 8½-inch track spacing is this: The early American railroad builders copied the English. The English spaced the tracks at the distance of the ruts made by wagons and carriages. Those ruts were made by carriages when the Romans occupied Britain. So it’s time for us to get up to date.

Rob Blickensderfer, mechanical engineer

Albany