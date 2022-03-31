Letter: Putin's rally was like a Trump rally

I watched a little bit of Putin's rally speech on March 17 to try to understand what is going on right now in Eastern Europe.

My neighbors on the north side of my driveway are an older couple in which the wife is from Ukraine and the husband is from Russia. The neighbor to the south is from Oklahoma; that’s a different story. I was born and raised in Oregon. Putin’s rally sure looked like a Trump rally. I am a registered Independent, so I don’t have a political dog in the hunt. Did you notice how similar the rallies were?