I fervently hope that by the time this letter appears in the paper, the looming economic crisis of default has been averted.

But no matter what happens, there is an essential truth about all this that should not be forgotten: This decision to push us closer and closer to economic disaster is exactly that, a deliberate decision made by Rep. Chavez-DeRemer and her caucus in Congress.

If Chavez-DeRemer continues to block our government from paying America’s bills, millions of families won’t be able to pay ours.

Defaulting on America will be bad for everybody. It will be bad for businesses and workers. It will be bad for public servants and volunteer organizations. It will be bad for young families and those approaching retirement.

And it will be absolutely devastating for seniors, veterans, disabled people, children and those already suffering financial instability.

In her short Congressional career, Chavez-DeRemer has cast multiple votes to protect the wealthy and corporations from paying what they owe. It is long past time for Chavez-DeRemer to step up and protect us from this unnecessary, reckless and idiotic rush toward economic catastrophe.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis