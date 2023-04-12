Do you live in the Corvallis area and drink water?

You now have the opportunity to express your thoughts about how the Corvallis Forest — a partial source of the city’s highest-quality drinking water — should be managed.

Competing visions for the future of this precious resource are being presented as the Corvallis Forest Stewardship Task Force meets to update the forest’s management plan.

The city-owned Corvallis Forest, part of the larger Rock Creek Watershed, still contains significant stands of old-growth forest, supplying habitat for native species, streams for native fish and abundant carbon storage.

However, as the city’s past logging and road building continue to impact the viability of the Corvallis Forest, the city has more plans for cyclical harvesting of trees. A recent outcry from concerned citizens brought a halt to planned logging that threatened the canopy and old-growth trees.

The 2022 Corvallis Water Supply Master Plan details the city’s plan to relocate the drinking water intakes in the watershed in order to increase future water supply. This move will result in virtually all of the Rock Creek drinking water supply flowing directly from the Corvallis Forest.

It is unfortunate that the logging revenue flows directly into Corvallis coffers, thereby creating a conflict of interest in planning how the forest will be managed.

Please protect the Corvallis Forest from future intensive logging and let the task force know of your concerns. Find more information at the Friends of the Watershed website.

Moira Dempsey

Philomath