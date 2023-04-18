In May, Benton County voters will vote on Measure 2-140, a measure to issue a $110 million general obligation bond for community safety, mental health, homelessness services, facilities improvements and construction.

Our property taxes annually increase at a rate of 3% — caused by an annual increase in the assessed value — plus any percentage change in the tax rate. Measure 2-140 will increase tax rates (in dollars per assessed value) by approximately $0.55.

That increase will first appear on our October 2024 tax bills. The median (by tax code area) property tax will increase by 9.82% in 2024 when compared to our 2022 property taxes.

The bond essentially provides money to purchase/build facilities. However, there will be operations and maintenance costs that have not been brought to the taxpayers’ attention.

Will the current property taxes we pay Benton County be enough to operate and maintain these facilities over their lifetime? Or will a levy have to be imposed to fund operation and maintenance costs? The taxpayer has not been informed about the substantial costs of these facilities over their lifetime.

There are many people in Benton County who bought their property many years ago and are having trouble affording the increasing property taxes. This is a serious problem for retirees on a fixed income.

Please keep voting down these bond measures until the county comes up with a least cost system improvement plan over the facilities' life cycle.

John Detweiler

Corvallis