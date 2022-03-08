Letter: Propagandists have launched new world

This newspaper and any other news outlets that reprinted the AP article titled “Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen’s death changes nation” by Deepti Hajela are deeply irresponsible.

It continues, after all these years, to foster the lie that Trayvon Martin was an innocent victim who was shot simply for his skin color and whose death was completely ignored by the justice system.

It continues to foster the lie that George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch guy, followed Martin after being told not to, which wasn’t true, and entirely dismisses the fact that Martin was shot while above Zimmerman, while Martin was pounding Zimmerman’s head into the sidewalk. Zimmerman’s head had actual injuries, and the positioning of the two shows Martin jumping Zimmerman. “Baby-faced” Martin was the only one of the two that night performing a criminal act.

When the case was initially investigated, you can see why the prosecutor chose not to charge Zimmerman: Based on the evidence of the case, Zimmerman had merely defended himself and committed no crime, which a jury, after a 500-plus-day further investigation by the Obama-era justice system, could not conclude otherwise.

By continuing to foster this lie, and the many that were to follow in this same 10 years, the left-wing propagandists, including our local paper, have helped launch us into a new world of needlessly increasing racial tensions, suspicions and hostility.

As a result of this, you have your alarming higher crime rates in your leftist-run cities.

Good job, media.

Harry Mallory

Corvallis

