Progressives have selective fidelity

When did progressives start to presume the Pentagon was a chapter of Planned Parenthood?

The short answer is: as soon as the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision about a year ago — a decision that democratically returned the abortion issue to the states for citizens to decide.

Essentially, they want to defy and vilify Dobbs by any means necessary, including taxpayer funding of abortion tourism for the military. As Republican members of the Senate Armed Service Committee put it, this is a “blatant attempt to circumvent numerous federal statutes that distance the military from abortion-related decisions.”

In other words, defiance of the rule of law.

Sen. Tom Cotton from Arkansas pointed out that those in the military already get 30 annual days of paid leave. He also pointed out that the new “policy,” one not voted upon by the citizenry, wants to give three weeks of uncharged leave for those seeking abortions with all expenses paid — by taxpayers, without their consent.

This is something not given to service members when a parent dies. Further, it violates the Hyde Amendment and, again, existing law. Incidental concerns, it seems, to some who want no barriers to killing unborn children.

In sum, Sen. Tommy Tuberville is making the proper and lawful stand until this policy is revoked. For that, he’s become an enemy of the people — to some people. There is a democratic process in this matter as with others, one to which progressives have selective fidelity in pushing their agenda.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis