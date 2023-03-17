Progressives and their identity politics cannot understand, let alone act upon, the beautiful vision of our common humanity — our common origin and common destiny in God.

They promote a polarized and divided society fueled by spiritual poisons such as resentment and envy. By hate instead of love.

Acknowledging our common humanity means recognizing our common frailty. This does not mean we remain passive in the face of social injustice. But we do need to insist that solidarity with suffering, and joy, cannot be built through animosity or division.

That is, perhaps, the major reason I’ve always liked history writ large, not separated by color or other identity. It shows that we all have a common humanity, with no group’s humanity above another. The human condition, where we all have the capacity to be saints and sinners.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis