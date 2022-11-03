Letter: Prices will decline but rights won't

A cartoon shows a mother from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and her daughter.

(The book/series is about a place where men have total control of women. Women all wear the same uniform.)

The child in the cartoon asks her mother, “Why did you allow this to happen? Why did you vote for these awful people?”

The mom replies, “The price of gasoline was high.”

The economy is the No. 1 issue for many voters.

What did the Democrats accomplish in two years, with no support from the GOP?

The Inflation Reduction Act supports infrastructure and climate change, funded by taxing billionaires and corporations.

Veterans and their families exposed to toxins now receive care.

CHIPS funds manufacturing semiconductors in the USA.

The American Rescue Act responded to COVID, sending out 160 million checks to individuals and small businesses.

Two million jobs were filled.

Democrats created the largest economic growth, the largest decline in unemployment and the strongest gross national product in 60 years.

This year 65,000 miles of highways and 1,500 bridges are being repaired.

Jobs!

Democrats expanded health care for the military.

Obamacare covered more people and extended the open enrollment period. Enrollment jumped by 5.8 million Americans.

Biden provides national and world leadership.

Democrats believe Jan. 6 was a planned attempt to overcome the will of the people (aka, their vote), and will hold them responsible for treason.

Democrats support responsible policing.

Elect Democrats. Prices will decline without a decline in our rights.

Will Reid

Corvallis