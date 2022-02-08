Letter: Price of living keeps going up

I don’t know why people are now starting to worry about inflation.

I have been dealing with it most of my life. Price of living goes up, so you need more income to keep up. It’s a vicious cycle. I see my property value assessed higher each year so the county can squeeze a little more taxes out of me. Then I read that the county administrator gets an automatic 3% raise each year; I wish my Social Security was that generous.

I’ve pared my living expenses where I can. Energy-efficient light bulbs, appliances. Scrounge wood for home heating, can’t remember last movie I watched in a theater, entertaining — gone. My social life: brief chats with cashiers when I am doing my shopping. Don’t try to make me feel sorry for you if you don’t have cable or home internet.

I think the county library is the greatest asset offered in this area. At least I can check out movies and books for free to keep my brain active.

Food prices are going up. A brand of chili I used to buy almost doubled in price, so now I make my own chili in big batches, freeze the extra. Eat a lot more rice and beans than I used to. Probably will be in good company in the future and being extra-gassy won’t matter. Who knows? Maybe we will beat out cows as the life form producing the most methane in the USA.

Thomas Binker

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0