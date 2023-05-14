Benton County and community: How can we further the quality of life for everyone living here?

Approving Bond Measure 240-1 is a comprehensive way to positively address three community needs: safety, mental health and homelessness.

Structurally, there has been a pressing need for a new justice center that encompasses more than incarceration. The current jail is extremely outdated and inadequate to serve our community.

Measure 240-1 will remedy the physical need. Just as importantly, local law enforcement and others will be able to provide an environment where meaningful attention can be given to those who suffer from mental illness and substance abuse, often simultaneously.

People living on the street are more susceptible to being caught up in the criminal justice system. They need restorative treatment, not punishment.

A “Yes” vote for Measure 240-1 is affirmation that we care, and that we support our Benton County community.

David M. Low

Philomath