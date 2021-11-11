Letter: Pregnancy ends, death does not

In her letter published on Nov. 3 (“Why is pregnancy the woman’s fault?”), Sandy Kuhns raises some very good points in response to Arthur Allen’s letter of Oct. 26 (“Many families want to raise a child”).

I, too, find the blame-the-victim mentality that still permeates our society in regards to rape and other forms of sexual abuse to be repulsive and infuriating. We definitely need to do more about this problem, including early education of respect for others, better mental health treatment and more vigorous enforcement. It should be treated with all the seriousness that we’d give any other form of nonlethal violence.

But again, as I pointed out in my previous letter on the topic (Oct. 15, "The child is definitely human"), the welfare of the child isn’t even worthy of consideration.

I think we’ve gotten past the point where basing one’s value on the circumstances of one’s conception is acceptable. Being the product of a nonconsensual union shouldn’t be a capital offense.

I’m not arguing that being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term is an attractive option, but at least the pregnancy ends. Death does not.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1