Letter: Potholes ensure reasonable speed

Robert M. Burton, M.D., wants the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department to do something about the potholes on the access road to Willamette Park (“Corvallis needs to redo park entrance,” Jan. 9).

He may not know that most of that gravel road is in the Willamette River Greenway, which discourages new construction of impervious surfaces. And he might be interested to know that asphalt is made of the fossil fuels that are heating up our planet, and asphalt roads leach toxic chemicals into our waterways. I can understand how potholes are an inconvenience to drivers, but they’re not much of a problem to bicyclists and walkers.