Letter: Pool is truly loved and used by many

This is a letter in reference to the two articles regarding the Lebanon Community Pool, published April 14, 2021, written by Les Gehrett, and Nov. 3, 2021, by Cody Mann. Both are superbly written, by the way.

I thought I would share my story about the Lebanon Community Pool. I use this pool three days a week to lap swim and do water aerobics. My oldest son is on the Lebanon High School swim team and swim club. My mother, my aunt and several friends come to water aerobics to get exercise. Just moving our bodies helps with so many things. Knowing we are in a safe environment helps too.

The staff is amazing. I am somewhat biased, as I used to work at the Lebanon Community Pool not so long ago, and I would all over again.

There is a long list of things the pool offers; for example, I love that Lebanon High School uses this pool for physical education and that the pool offers third-grade students from every school in Lebanon Community Schools to participate in swimming lessons for free.

I hope that everyone will see the good and positive things our community pool offers us each day. I can’t think of a better reason to vote “yes” on a bond to fix and renovate this gem! It is truly loved and used by so many.

Carmen Forrester

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0