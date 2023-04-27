"Yes" on Measure 2-140!

The new justice center would be much more than a replacement for an obsolete jail.

The new center would combine mental health and criminal justice services in a single site. It is well established that local services reduce recidivism. We want people to be returning to society ready to succeed.

It’s time to stop kicking the can down the road. The facilities will only cost more if deferred.

The social cost of outdated and remote jails outweighs the raw facility costs.

Bill Gellatly

Corvallis