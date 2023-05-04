If you have not already returned your ballot for the school board election, please strongly consider voting for Michael Thomson and Ben Watts.

Since the present board was seated two years ago, our Greater Albany Public Schools district has been in a state of chaos. Staff members doing extraordinary work have been fired or harassed. Many have left of their own accord, citing the toxic workplace the board has created. Hundreds of thousands of our tax dollars have been spent without explanation or justification.

In addition, this board has stripped away the longstanding practice of allowing public comments at the start of board meetings. These comments were entered into the meeting minutes as part of the public record.

Michael Thomson and Ben Watts are strongly committed to the idea that the purpose of a school board is to foster quality educational practices as well as to respect the people paying taxes with the expectation they will be spent for this purpose. It is time to elect people who will work toward these currently neglected goals.

As a teacher for many years in the Greater Albany Public Schools district before retiring, it is heartbreaking for me to see a once fine district dishonored. Please vote for Michael Thomson and Ben Watts.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

Resident, Greater Albany Public Schools, Linn County