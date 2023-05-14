As a newcomer to Corvallis, I was interested in the many letters to the editor and opinion pieces regarding Benton County Measure 2-140.

Initially, I was impressed by some opponents’ arguments that we should not use productive agricultural lands for urban uses. I found, though, that the selected site has been zoned for industrial uses since 2012 and is located inside the urban growth area.

The proposed site’s selection was the product of years of planning with much citizen input. It was also in response to residents’ objections (“Not in my backyard!”) to most of the other 40-plus sites that were considered.

The justice center site is bordered by the HP campus, the Corvallis sewage treatment plant, Highway 20 and the Willamette River. One could not find a more ideal spot for a jail.

What finally convinced me to vote “Yes” were the Benton County Sheriff Office’s and Corvallis Police Department’s daily activity logs. They show a surprisingly high number of instances in which the officers “issued a citation in lieu of custody” because of lack of space at the jail.

So those who want to keep cited individuals off the street and keep our neighborhoods safe, please join me in voting “Yes.”

Klaus Schilde

Corvallis