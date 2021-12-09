Letter: Please join Health Care for All Albany

When it comes to our freedoms, some people draw a sharp line between human rights and legal rights.

They tend to object to any claim of rights beyond those guaranteed in the Constitution, which protect from government overreach. This implicitly rejects the idea that anyone has the right to help from the government.

The real question is whether the citizenry has the right to determine what sort of nation or state they want to live in. Do we want to have a society where all fend for themselves, or one that guarantees basic needs like food, shelter and health care? Is letting hundreds of thousands of citizens live in the street, not having enough to eat and lacking access to health care, the measure of our freedom?

Oregonians will soon be engaged in debate about whether we will guarantee health care to all residents via an amendment to the state constitution. The vote will be next year. Before we make that decision, we need to talk to each other about our basic values. The question of whether you want to call this a right or a guarantee we have agreed on is irrelevant. Addressing the suffering of our neighbors is what counts.

If you believe that we have a moral duty to guarantee access to health care when needed, please join Health Care for All Albany at Fourth and Ellsworth from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 and show your support. If not, please come by, and let’s talk about it.

Rick Staggenborg, M.D.

President, Health Care for All Oregon, Albany chapter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0