I am a member of the American Legion Riders.

Our honor is to escort deceased veterans and their families from funeral homes to cemeteries. We also conduct flag lines at cemeteries and during services honoring those veterans who served our country.

Two weeks ago, ALR 10 and ALR 58 were conducting an escort. The words “Funeral in Progress” are clearly written on the motorcade; lights were flashing and headlights were on; the funeral home hearse was also in the procession.

There were many people who were cussing and shouting at us and flipping us off for not allowing them to intrude in the procession so they could get across the Highway 34 bridge before us.

What has happened to decorum and courtesy?

The Oregon Driver Manual specifically states “Funeral processions are exempt from certain rules of the road. Vehicles in a funeral procession may enter an intersection without stopping and do not have to obey traffic control devices. Other vehicles must yield right of way to funeral processions.”

If you are not a member of the funeral procession, it is against the law for you to join or drive between vehicles in the procession.

So, please, everyone, be courteous and follow the law, including on freeways! We have the right-of-way!

Karen Force

Albany