Regarding the lawsuit to bar Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot:

While I agree that he should be disqualified, that disqualification, if done by the courts, should wait until he’s been convicted of actions (or in some cases inaction) during the insurrection. In the courts, we should always assume that one is innocent until proven guilty.

That’s not to say that senior election officials shouldn’t take it upon themselves to disqualify him; that presumption of innocence isn’t as vital in those cases.

The evidence presented by the January 6th Committee was pretty conclusive, and I think Secretary Griffin-Valade should at least seriously consider barring him from the ballot. It’s not likely that our seven electoral votes will make a bit of difference, but it can set a precedent for other states to follow.

In fact, I’ll say it outright: Secretary Griffin-Valade, please ban former President Donald Trump from the primary and general ballots in Oregon, on the basis of the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis