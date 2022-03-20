Letter: Phone calls, emails make a difference

The change to daylight saving time reminds me that summer will soon be here.

I used to look forward to summer, but our 2021 summer was truly dreadful. I now remember its heat dome and deaths, its wildfires, its farms with crop losses, and Douglas firs scorched by the heat.

To avoid more 2021-like summers, carbon pollution must be reduced. Right now, the U.S. is slowly walking toward the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. This leisurely pace needs to be supercharged into an Usain Bolt-like dash! Let’s race to end dependence on fossil fuels. This action will diminish carbon pollution, calm wild price swings at the gas pump and choke the flow of dollars to corrupt petrostates.

Please urge Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. DeFazio to continue their efforts to reduce carbon pollution and promote energy alternatives. A price on carbon pollution together with incentives to produce more renewable energy are the first steps toward more livable summers and less dependence on fossil fuels. Your phone call or email will make a difference.

Jim Holm

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0