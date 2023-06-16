We are in a dangerous period.

For those of us who were given top-secret clearances (mine was in the Cold War period), we were well aware of how documents were handled.

There are several questions that I’m sure will arise in Trump’s trial. If you were gathering material for your future presidential library, why would you keep it a secret? The National Archives know how to help and release the documents to your library when they became “safe” for the public to see.

Why were the most secret documents taken at all? Was Trump hoping to make a deal with someone for some favor?

Why would anyone agree to move boxes for him, knowing Trump’s reputation for throwing people under the bus: the Kurds, the European Union, NATO, Vice President Pence, his staff, his lawyers and his country?

We must remember it was Roy Cohn, young Trump’s mentor, who was Sen. Joe McCarthy’s pit bull on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He was also the young prosecutor on the Rosenberg Trial, which sent the Rosenbergs to the electric chair for treason — how ironic!

Trump has mastered the con game when people salute him with the same fervor as Hitler during World War II. Oh my!

Tony Van Vliet

Corvallis