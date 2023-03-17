Virginia Strite Kosydar’s letter of March 12 (“Let’s not complain about the homeless”) brought a smile.

Wouldn’t it be lovely to have a magic wand to implement all our wishful thinking? No doubt Ms. Kosydar’s heart is in the right place.

I have a few wishes of my own, just off the top of my head. I would like it very much if all people could be happy, cheerful, pleasant, satisfied, content, well-nourished, well-housed, attractive, healthy, long-lived, loved, admired, appreciated, well-dressed, comfortable and stress-free, all topped off with warm weather and blue skies. Did I miss anything?

Sadly, wishful thinking goes up against reality. There can be no free medical care, free housing, free education or free anything without first extracting personal resources from the unwilling. These latter likely have other priorities for their resources, given a choice.

M. Richner

Albany