I dedicated 31 years of my life serving my nation as a research biologist at the Environmental Protection Agency Laboratory in Corvallis.

When I applied for my Social Security benefits, I knew I would be impacted by the unfair Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset, but I was not prepared for receiving only half of my Social Security benefits.

I am penalized by the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset simply because I earned a federal pension. That is just wrong!

I had more than 40 quarters of work to qualify for Social Security benefits before I was hired by the Environmental Protection Agency. But because I devoted my career to public service, I am unfairly penalized.

The Social Security Fairness Act presents an opportunity to fix these inequalities, and provide hardworking public servants with the retirement benefits they rightfully deserve.

It would eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset, ensuring that individuals like me, who have paid into both Social Security and their federal pension systems, receive fair treatment and financial security in our golden years.

I want to thank Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Andrea Salinas for cosponsoring the Social Security Fairness Act. And I am asking Sen. Ron Wyden to cosponsor the bill and help get it passed so we can eliminate the unfair penalty for the 18,805 Oregonians who are impacted by the Windfall Elimination Provision and the 4,901 Oregonians impacted by the Government Pension Offset.

You can do it, Sen. Wyden. We need your support.

Michael Cairns

Independence