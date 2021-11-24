Letter: Past time for court to correct error

Perhaps Roe v. Wade isn’t settled law as a Supreme Court precedent.

The court has made rulings that corrected past cases in which it “got it wrong.” The Wall Street Journal (Nov. 13-14 edition) reports that a Louisiana board is working on pardoning Homer Plessy, the plaintiff in the 1896 Supreme Court decision that famously codified “separate but equal” as national policy.

That decision was subsequently overturned by the court in its Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954. We now recognize the 1896 court got it wrong. We should also remember the court ruled in the 1857 Dred Scott decision that African Americans were not entitled to the full rights of citizenship. The court got it wrong then, too.

Plessy to Brown took 58 years. It has now been over 48 years since the January 1973 Roe ruling. In his Roe opinion, Justice Harry Blackmun absolved the judiciary of deciding “the difficult question of when life begins” since, he wrote, “medicine, philosophy and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus.”

Medicine has advanced incredibly in the past 48 years. There is now no doubt that the court got it wrong in the Roe decision of 1973. Unrestricted abortion is a moral stain on our society and nation. Women who had an abortion in reliance on Roe deserve our empathy and understanding. But it’s far past time for the court to correct its error and get it right on Roe.

Vern McDonald

Albany

