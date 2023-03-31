Elona Meyer
Corvallis
I enjoyed the Sustainability Fair in Corvallis last week. Many wonderful people doing many wonderful things.
I’m writing in response to the March 15 and 19 editions, each of which had an advertising insert for Sportsman’s Warehouse with more than 20 s…
Three gun issues, HB 2005, HB 2006 and HB 2007, are apparently being combined by the Oregon Legislature, due to rising concerns with serious i…
HB 2004 is a bill now under consideration by the Oregon Legislature that establishes ranked choice voting for statewide elections.
When I was a Benton County Commissioner, I witnessed firsthand some of the downfalls of our criminal justice system: an inadequate, failing ja…
