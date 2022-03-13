Letter: Pass the Lebanon school/pool bond

Please vote to pass our bond measure for school(s) and pool!

It will be extra tax money for this, but what a beautiful thing to put money toward our children and grandchildren and so on! For the future of them and us. Education is No. 1!

Education of academics and recreation for sports and health reasons for all people! Preventive health care! People who use the pool from age of 6 months to 90-plus! Using the pool for rehabilitation for all people in need!

Classes for exercise and health benefits for all. The Lebanon High School swim team as well as swim lessons for all ages and a warming pool for all.

The pool is in need of some major repairs as it is 55 years old.

It would be the saddest thing ever to close or decide not to invest in the school repairs as well as the pool repairs or rebuilding!

Pass the school and pool bond for our community!

Wendy Prisk

Lebanon

