This one-party-takes-all system we now have disenfranchises millions at any given time, is totalitarian in nature, and is not what the founders of our constitutional republic intended.

George Washington didn’t even want political parties in America. Any political party in power, however, must represent all citizens, and we-the-people-in-charge should elect only those who will do so, are honest, and love America and its exceptionality in spite of its many faults.